Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 85,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $63.98.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.