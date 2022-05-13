Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 85,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.