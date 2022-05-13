Reef Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $89.31 million and $86.67 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,051,174,944 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

