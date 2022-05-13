Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

REED opened at $0.20 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Reed’s ( NASDAQ:REED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Reed’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.