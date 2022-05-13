RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0021

RED (RED) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. RED has a market cap of $271,243.53 and approximately $5,846.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00236397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016944 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

