Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the April 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,016,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Recruit stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 724,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Recruit has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

