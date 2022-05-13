Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

