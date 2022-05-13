Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($93.15).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,398 ($78.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,964.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,090.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.