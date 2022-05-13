Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

5/5/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

4/11/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

