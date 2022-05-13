Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Real Goods Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

About Real Goods Solar (Get Rating)

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.