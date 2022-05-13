Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 33.66% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.