Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

