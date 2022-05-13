Raymond James Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Target Price to C$18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

