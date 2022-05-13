Raymond James Reiterates C$5.25 Price Target for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$609.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

