Raymond James Lowers InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$18.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

