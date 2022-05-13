Raymond James Cuts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$77.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.25.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.48. 246,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,258. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.06. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.05 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,046,004. Insiders sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

