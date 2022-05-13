Raymond James Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $34.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

CARG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

