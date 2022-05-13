Raymond James Analysts Give Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Simplify Exchange Traded Funds alerts:

