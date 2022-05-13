Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $42.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.