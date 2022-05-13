Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0000

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 60.8% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $220,526.60 and approximately $5,556.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,609.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.98 or 0.06889890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00233603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.06 or 0.00702598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00494990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004811 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,491,792 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

