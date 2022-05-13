Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $24,317,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 2,720,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,865. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.