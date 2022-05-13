Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,893. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

