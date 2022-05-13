Rational Advisors LLC Sells 6,686 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

