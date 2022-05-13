Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

NYSE DE traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

