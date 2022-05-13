Rational Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

