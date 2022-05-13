Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,412. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.30 and a 200-day moving average of $534.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

