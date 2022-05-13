Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,448,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,837,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

