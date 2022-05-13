Rational Advisors LLC Buys 649,855 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $67,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 7,390,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,827. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

