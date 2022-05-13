Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 13,211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,093,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,518. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

