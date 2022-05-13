Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $686.00 million-$692.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.81 million.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Rapid7 stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

