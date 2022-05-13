Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RANI opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

