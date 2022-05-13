Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.