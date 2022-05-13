Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.64

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.64 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 35671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

