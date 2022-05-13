Rally (RLY) Trading Down 40.6% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Rally has a total market cap of $205.61 million and $2.93 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,774,456,087 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.