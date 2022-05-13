Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 57,480 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 57,480 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

HAL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 100,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

