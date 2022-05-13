Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 310,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 5,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

