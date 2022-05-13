Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,985. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.61. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.69. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.64 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

