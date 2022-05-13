Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,066. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.55 and a 200 day moving average of $392.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

