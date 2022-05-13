Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 14,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

