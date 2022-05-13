Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

