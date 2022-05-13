Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Laredo Petroleum worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 3.66. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

