Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $634.97. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,404. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

