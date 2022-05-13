Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $54.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,317.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,583.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,743.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,202.27 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

