Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,936 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

DEN traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,883. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

