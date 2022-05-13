Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 402,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 444,760 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

