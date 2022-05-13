Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 92.92% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

