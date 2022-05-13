Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

NYSE DGX traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.09. 952,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,498. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.