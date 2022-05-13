Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$26.36 on Monday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

