Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

QTRH traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.22. 128,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$252.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

