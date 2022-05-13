QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.49 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,425.91 or 0.99889449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00103386 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

