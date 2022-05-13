QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $12.06. QuantumScape shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 95,282 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,649 shares of company stock worth $12,520,630. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

